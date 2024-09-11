Malaika Arora’s Insta note before father’s death goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood star Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Arora, tragically passed away this morning after reportedly jumping from the sixth floor of a building in Bandra, Mumbai. The incident happened around 9 am on September 11th, but the reason for his death is still unclear.

Details of the Incident

According to media reports, Anil Arora jumped from the terrace of his residence in Bandra. His body has been sent for a post-mortem, and further details will be shared as the investigation continues.

Malaika’s Instagram Post Raises Questions

The day before the incident, Malaika shared a post on her Instagram story that has now gone viral. The post said:

“Always notice the people who are happy for your happiness and sad for your sadness. They are the ones who deserve a special place in your heart.”

This has led to speculation that there might be a connection between the post and her father’s death. Some fans are wondering if the post hints at family issues, though there is no confirmation of this.

Malaika Arora’s Relationship with Her Father

Malaika was raised mostly by her mother, Joyce Polycarp, after her parents divorced when she was 11. She and her sister, Amrita, moved to Chembur with their mother. Anil Arora, Malaika’s father, was a Punjabi Hindu, while her mother is a Malayali Christian, reflecting the diverse background of the family.

The police are still investigating the case, and more details are expected to come out soon.