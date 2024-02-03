Malali Mosque row: Wakf Board to take control amid fake news

The district president of the Wakf board in Dakshina Kannada B A Nasir held a press conference on Saturday to address the Malali mosque issue.

“The Wakf board has stepped in to handle the Malali mosque matter. Now, the entire case will be managed through us. The high court has transferred the case to the tribunal court, and the decision came on January 31,” he said.

“As per the high court’s decision, the case will be looked into by the district court, specifically the Third Additional District and Sessions Court. Unfortunately, there is false information circulating on social media,” he said.

“The high court has not given a final decision on the matter. It has instructed the district court to conduct the inquiry. Some people claim there are carvings of a temple inside the mosque, but there is no evidence to support this,” he said.

“The argument that Malali mosque is not a mosque but a temple is solely based on these carvings. The mention of this mosque dates back to Abbakka’s period and is documented in the book ‘Abbakka Sanakathana,’ Videsh Pravasi Kanda Abbakka Rani,” he clarified.