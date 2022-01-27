Malayalam film Chavittu selected for Rotterdam film fest

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 27th January 2022 9:21 pm IST
Malayalam film Chavittu selected for Rotterdam film fest
Poster of Chavittu

Chennai: The Malayalam film ‘Chavittu’, directed by the Rahman Brothers, Shinos and Sajas, has officially been selected for the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2022, which opened on Wednesday.

Making the announcement on Instagram while releasing the film’s first look on Thursday, actor Siju Wilson said: “Extremely glad and happy to present the official first look of ‘Chavittu’, which has been officially selected for the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2022.”

Wilson said ‘Chavittu’, produced by Sharafu, is the third movie from the Rahman Brothers after ‘Kalippattakkaran’ and ‘Vasanthi’. It features performances by “brilliant artistes from the Little Earth School of Theatre,” he added. The theatre school is based out of Malappuram in Kerala.

MS Education Academy

“Am honoured to [have] a small part in ‘Chavittu’ by supporting the production with my dear friend Nevin Cherian,” the actor added, congratulating the team.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button