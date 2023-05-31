Male tiger found dead in Dudhwa buffer zone

Lakhimpur Kheri: A four-year-old male tiger was found dead in Dudhwa buffer zone on Wednesday, officials said.

Patrolling teams sighted the carcass of a male tiger lying in the forests under Latthauha beat of north Nighasan range, Dudhwa buffer zone field director B. Prabhakar told PTI.

Post-mortem report revealed a puncture wound in the trachea was the cause of the big cat’s death.

Also Read Telangana: Tiger mauls two buffalos to death in Asifabad

The postmortem report and the evidences on the spot indicated the tiger could have received the injuries in a conflict with another big cat, the official said.

A panel of veterinary experts, including Dr. Daya Shankar, Dr. Deepak Verma and Dr. AK Singh, conducted the autopsy of the carcass as per NTCA guidelines, he said.

He added that the carcass was disposed off after the autopsy and internal organs and viscera were being sent to IVRI (Indian Veterinary Research Institute), Bareilly.