Malegaon: Senior AIMIM leader critically injured in shooting

He was shot by two unidentified assailants.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 27th May 2024 1:00 pm IST
Asaduddin Owaisi (Left) and former Mayor of Malegaon and senior AIMIM leader (Right) (File photo)

Former Mayor of Malegaon and senior AIMIM leader, Abdul Malik, was critically injured when two unknown assailants opened fire on him late Sunday night.

Malik was shot by two unidentified assailants at around 1 am on Monday. According to reports, the incident occurred in the Malegaon city area, where Malik was outside a restaurant along the Mumbai-Agra highway.

The attackers fired multiple shots at him before fleeing the scene. The AIMIM leader was taken to a hospital in Nashik for further treatment.

The police have launched an investigation to catch the assailants.

Senior AIMIM leaders from Hyderabad spoke to police officials in Maharashtra and demanded a thorough probe.

