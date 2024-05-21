Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal aide Bibhav being taken to Mumbai

Kumar is under a five-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal, a RS MP, at the CM's Delhi residence.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 21st May 2024 1:53 pm IST
Police seized CCTV DVR from Kejriwal home, planting stories to tarnish party's image: AAP
Bibhav Kumar

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, arrested for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, is being taken to Mumbai for the retrieval of data from his formatted iPhone, police said on Tuesday.

Kumar is under a five-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, at the CM’s Delhi residence.

Also Read
Delhi Police forms SIT to probe Swati Maliwal assault case

Police said Kumar had formatted his phone before transferring the data to some person, or device in Mumbai.

MS Education Academy

His mobile phone was seized following his arrest but it was found to have been formatted, they said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 21st May 2024 1:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button