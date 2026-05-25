Malkajgiri Police book nearly 1,200 vehicles for high beam, faulty lights

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Police have registered 1,197 cases against vehicles for the use of high beams and inappropriate lights, following a special enforcement drive across 11 police station limits in two zones.

Zone I accounted for 704 of the cases. Alwal traffic police recorded the highest at 190, followed by Begumpet at 181, Trimulgherry at 113, Jawaharnagar at 81, Gopalpuram at 77 and Malkajgiri at 64.

Zone II contributed 493 cases. Vanasthalipuram police registered 109, Kushaiguda 102, Ghatkesar 83 and Uppal 77.