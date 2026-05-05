Malkajgiri police book over 2700 cases for traffic violations

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police on Monday , May 4, disclosed that it has filed 2,727 cases against motorists and imposed a fine of Rs 5.50 lakh for violating traffic rules, such as wrong-side driving and parking vehicles in non-designated areas.

The penalty was imposed during a special drive conducted based on the orders of Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police B Sumathi.

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Following the drive, Makajgiri traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police K Rahul Reddy warned of strict action against those who travel on the wrong route, thereby disrupting traffic and endangering others’ lives.

He made it clear that motorists should park their vehicles in the allotted places and added that inconvenience to the public would not be tolerated.