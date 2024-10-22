Malls in Dubai launch Diwali offer to win gold worth Rs 22.9 lakh

Malls in Dubai are gearing up to light up lives with its grand Diwali promotion, giving shoppers an incredible chance to win gold worth Dh 100,000 (Rs 22,89,260). This vibrant celebration began on Monday, October 21, and will run until Thursday, November 7 at different malls in Dubai.

Promotion Highlights

Grand Prize: Shoppers can win one of 20 gold coins, each valued at Dh 5,000 (Rs 1,14,463).

Entry Requirements: To take part, customers must spend Dh 200 at any participating mall and then scan the QR code provided in the store. Each scanned code is entered into a lucky draw scheduled to take place on Friday, November 8.

Special Dhanteras Offer: On Tuesday, October 29, ten lucky shoppers who spent Dh 400 or more stand a chance of winning a LES BONBONS chocolate box from Dubai’s first luxury chocolate cloud kitchen.

Notably, the participating malls include Al Ghurair Centre, Al Bustan Centre, Al Khail Gate, Arabian Centre, Bay Avenue, Dubai Festival Plaza, Lulu Silicon Central, Reef Mall, Al Seef Dubai, Town Mall, Central Mall, Al Qouz Mall.

In a press release, managing director, BUZ Management and Marketing LLC, Baiju Kurieash said, “Diwali is a time for joy, celebration, and spreading light, and what better way to celebrate it than with a chance to win big? We’re excited to offer our shoppers this incredible opportunity to make their Diwali even more memorable by giving them a chance to win 100,000 in gold. We invite everyone to join us in the celebrations and experience the vibrant atmosphere in our malls this festive season.”