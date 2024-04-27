Mamata Banerjee injured again after fall while boarding helicopter

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, April 27, reportedly got injured after slipping and falling while taking a seat after boarding her helicopter in Durgapur.

The chief minister reportedly suffered a minor injury and was helped by her security personnel. She continued with her onward travel to Asansol, reported ANI.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slipped and fell while taking a seat after boarding her helicopter in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman today. She reportedly suffered a minor injury and was helped by her security personnel. She continued with her onward travel to Asansol. pic.twitter.com/UCt3dBmpTQ — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2024

She was on the way to Kulti for an election rally when the incident happened.

“The CM fell inside the helicopter after losing her balance while she was trying to sit. She is fine,” a senior officer, who was accompanying Banerjee, told PTI.

Following the incident, she flew to Kulti and addressed a rally in support of TMC’s Asansol candidate Shatrughan Sinha.

This is her second injury in the last six weeks.

On March 14, the 69-year-old Trinamool Congress chief fell inside her residence in Kolkata’s Kalighat area and sustained serious injury to her forehead and nose.

She was immediately taken to the SSKM Hospital, where she received three stitches on her forehead and one on her nose. After undergoing various medical tests, including a CT scan and an MRI, she was discharged from the hospital on the same day.