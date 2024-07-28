Mamata hails shooter Manu Bhaker for winning bronze at Paris Olympics

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday hailed shooter Manu Bhaker for winning the country’s first medal at the Paris Olympics.

Bhaker won bronze in the 10 m air pistol event to open India’s medal account at the Paris Games.

Banerjee said Bhaker’s success was a “testament to her hard work and dedication”.

“Congratulations to @realmanubhaker on winning India’s first medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Her incredible achievement as the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal is a testament to her hard work and dedication. Proud moment for our nation!” the CM posted on X.

Bhaker ended India’s 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event of the Paris Games on Sunday.