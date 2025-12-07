Mamata trying to split votes on religious lines: Union min Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata: Union minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of fostering communal polarisation in the state to split votes on religious lines.

The former BJP state chief alleged that the TMC government has encouraged “fanatic and communal forces” ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Speaking on the sidelines of a mass Gita recital here, Majumdar said the event was a spiritual gathering of the Hindu community and should remain above politics.

“There is a clear conspiracy to divide the Hindu electorate,” he alleged.

Majumdar claimed that a majority of the Hindu voters did not back the Trinamool Congress in the 2021 assembly polls and claimed that sections of the community continue to distrust Banerjee’s leadership.

He added that the Hindu society in West Bengal “feels unsafe and has not been able to unite”, stressing the need for spiritual strength and collective confidence.

Besides Majumdar, several state BJP leaders, including ex-MP Locket Chatterjee and MLA Agnimitra Paul, took part in the ‘Panch Lakkho Konthe Gita Path’ (Gita chanting by five lakh voices) at Brigade Parade Ground.

The programme is being organised by the Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, a collective of monks and spiritual leaders drawn from various monasteries and Hindu religious institutions.

Organisers said the programme was a spiritual exercise aimed at fostering unity, though its timing and scale have triggered political debate ahead of next year’s polls.