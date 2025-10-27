Man accuses Kokapet restaurant of serving meat instead of vegetarian dish

Hyderabad: A restaurant in Kokapet, Hyderabad, has been accused of serving meat in a vegetarian dish, sparking outrage among several social media users.

The incident came to light after an ‘X’ user, Abhishek Singh (@ChaiAndMiles), shared his experience online, claiming that the restaurant, Telusa Telugu Kitchen and Bar, based in Kokapet, mixed chicken pieces into a mushroom-based dish ordered by his vegetarian family members.

In his post, Singh wrote, “Vegetarians beware at Telusa Restaurant @Kokapet, Hyderabad. Ordered Puttagodugula Veludu (a mushroom dish) but shockingly found chicken pieces mixed and served to us (vegetarians). The staff and chef simply said, ‘We won’t charge you,’ as if that fixes it. We paid the full bill to keep proof. This place is unsafe for vegetarians and Brahmins.”

🚨 Vegetarians Beware at Telusa Restaurant @ Kokapet, Hyderabad



Ordered Puttagodugula Veludu (mushroom dish) — but shockingly found chicken pieces mixed & served to us (vegetarians).



Staff & chef simply said “we won’t charge you” – as if that fixes it. We paid full bill to keep… pic.twitter.com/WbZAI7CmNc — Abhishek Singh (@ChaiAndMiles) October 26, 2025

He also attached a Google review where he described the incident in detail.

Singh stated that his family of 12, which included four vegetarians, had ordered the dish, only to discover chicken pieces served along with the mushroom gravy. “When we brought this to the staff’s attention, they only offered to waive the charge for that dish. We paid the full bill intentionally so we’d have proof of payment and could warn others,” he wrote.

Also Read Hyderabad: Kerala restaurant near EFLU targetted by Bajrang Dal for selling beef

The user called the incident a “serious breach of trust,” and added that the restaurant’s management lacked accountability and respect for dietary preferences.” He requested authorities, like the Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety (@cfs_telangana), to take strict action against such lapses.

In a subsequent post, Singh clarified that his intention was to spread awareness among other vegetarian customers. “We were a group of 12 (4 veg + 8 non-veg) sitting on different sides of the table. On the veg side, we ordered only two dishes, one of which had chicken mixed with mushrooms,” he said.

The post quickly gained attention on social media.

One user,@another_hyd commented, “We had a similar experience at another restaurant in Jubilee Hills.” Others debated Singh’s mention of “vegetarians and Brahmins,” while another questioned why he tagged state minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) in his post.

Another user, @gsaiganesh Sai Ganesh, wrote, “As a vegetarian, it’s always better not to visit places that also serve non-veg. I stopped doing that years ago.” Singh responded, saying that was their key takeaway from the incident as well.

When user @MannilaK pointed out that the bill showed non-veg items, Singh clarified by sharing a link to his detailed explanation, reiterating that the vegetarian and non-vegetarian orders were made separately by different sides of the table.

(The headline contained an error which has been rectified)