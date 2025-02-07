Man arrested for chain snatching in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Thursday, February 6, for chain snatching in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar.

The accused was identified as 21-year-old Uppuleti Sheshi Kumar, a hotel management student. The incident occurred on February 2, when Kumar snatched a 15-gram gold chain from an elderly woman.

The woman was taking a walk inside the compound of her residence when Kumar attacked her and snatched the chain. Speaking to Siasat.com, LB Nagar police said, “Kumar was staying in a rented room in Hyderabad. He was arrested under Section 309 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

He was pursuing hotel management at a college in the city and is a native of Mancherial district.