Man arrested for giving azan at ‘250-year-old mosque’ in UP

A young Muslim man was arrested on charges of ‘promoting enmity’ after he gave Azan (call for prayers) in front of a 250-year-old dilapidated mosque in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh.

Omar Qureshi, a resident of Jalalabad, gave the Azan in front of the mosque at Ahata Gausgarh village and posted a video which went viral.

Based on a complaint by the village head Neeraj Kumar, Qureshi was arrested on January 6 under Section 505 (2) of IPC (intent to create or promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever) and IT Act.

1940 British agreement

The dilapidated stucture has been a topic of debate with the Hindus referring it to be a fort constructed by Hindu Manhar kings in 1350s while Muslims claim that it is a 250-year-old mosque.

In 1940, under British colonial rule, a panchayat was held between the Hindu and Muslim communities following which an order was passed stating that the structure should not be razed by the Hindus while Muslims should refrain from offering any religious service.