Man arrested for harassing female junior artiste in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Thursday, January 2 for allegedly harassing a female junior artiste in Hyderabad’s Krishnanagar area.

The victim, a native of West Godawari in Andhra Pradesh, and a resident of Krishnanagar, was working in Television serials in Hyderabad.

The accused was identified as 32-year-old Phani Teja, from Krishna Nagar who works in the film industry befriended the actress during a shoot and the duo continued their friendship.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Jubilee Hills police said, “Teja has been booked under sections 75 and 45 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) for harassing the woman.”

Subsequently, Teja proposed to her and the woman rejected. Enraged over the rejection, he started harassing her by sending abusive messages and videos. He also threatened to share her morphed pictures on social media if she continued to avoid him.

Based on her complaint, the Jubilee Hills police booked a case and arrested Phani Teja. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.