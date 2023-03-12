Man arrested for killing woman, chopping her body into pieces in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar: J&K Police said on Sunday that it has arrested a man for killing a woman and chopping her body into pieces in Budgam district.

Police said it has arrested 45-year old Shabir Ahmad Wani, a carpenter, belonging to Ompora area in Budgam district for killing and chopping the body of a 30-year old woman belonging to Soibug village of the same district into pieces.

“The accused chopped the body of the victim into pieces and dumped it at different places.

“The woman was missing from her home for the last four days.

“The accused revealed that he murdered the woman and cut her body into pieces and disposed it off at different places, including Railway bridge Ompora and Sebden, where from the victim’s head and other parts of body were recovered last night.

“The accused has been arrested, all the body parts were recovered from locations including her head from his home and further investigation is going on,” police said.

