Man arrested for mowing down Zomato delivery agent

New Delhi: A 29-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, October 8 for allegedly mowing down a food delivery agent with his car when he was crossing a road in southwest Delhi, police said.

The accused has been identified as Naveen Kumar, who runs a salon, they said.

According to police, the 27-year-old Zomato delivery agent died after he was hit by Kumar’s car while crossing a road on outer ring road early Monday.

Kumar fled the spot after the accident, they added.

A senior police officer said Kumar, a resident of Sadiq Nagar here, was arrested this morning and his car was seized.

The offending vehicle is registered in the name of his sister, the officer said.

The police said the body of Harendra, who was working with the online food delivery app Zomato, was handed over to his family members after postmortem and further probe into the matter is underway.

Harendra, a resident of RK Puram, parked his motorcycle and was crossing the road on foot. He was hit by the vehicle and was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared dead, the police said.

According to the police data, a total of 1,031 persons were killed in fatal road accidents from January 1 to September 15 this year, of a total of 3,894 road accidents in the national capital in the period.