Zomato delivery boy dies in road accident in Hyderabad; compensation demanded

Hyderabad: A Zomato delivery boy lost his life in a road accident in Hyderabad.

The delivery boy has been identified as Naresh, and the incident occurred at Madhapur on the night of August 31. Despite the passage of 10 days, no compensation has been provided in the case.

Zomato should pay compensation to Hyderabad delivery boy, demands Union

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union has demanded that Zomato, the Indian multinational restaurant aggregator and food delivery company, pay compensation to the family of the deceased immediately.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the union’s founder president, Shaik Salauddin, stated that despite the 10-day delay and growing outrage on social media, the company has neither paid compensation nor responded to the demand.

He urged Zomato to provide compensation under the Workmen’s Compensation Act to the family of the victim of a road accident in Hyderabad.

In case the demand is not met, he warned that gig workers would go on strike.

Govt to provide Rs 5 L compensation to kin of Hyderabad road accident victim

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Labour Gangadhar has requested the submission of proper documents to facilitate the Rs 5 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased.

This is not the first incident where a gig worker has lost his life while on duty. Earlier, a Swiggy delivery boy succumbed to injuries after jumping off the third floor of an apartment in Banjara Hills, attempting to escape a customer’s pet dog.

Shaik Salauddin mentioned that in that case, after representation by the union, the government provided Rs 2 lakh as compensation.

It remains to be seen how Zomato will respond to the death of its delivery boy in the Hyderabad accident.