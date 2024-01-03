Watch: Zomato delivery boy delivers food on horse in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Zomato delivery on Tuesday night was spotted delivering food on a horse in Chanchalguda, Hyderabad.

He chose this mode of transportation due to the long queues at almost all petrol pumps in the city.

Queues at petrol pumps

The panic buying of fuel continues, leading to extensive queues at petrol pumps in Hyderabad.

Consequently, many had to cancel their plans. Meanwhile, a Zomato delivery boy decided to navigate Hyderabad on horseback.

Despite the announcement of the cancellation of the strike by transporters, queues persist today.

Yesterday, representatives of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) met Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, who assured them that provisions under the new law have not been notified yet. He also assured them that the ministry will have a discussion with AIMTC before implementing it.

Zomato delivery boys struggle in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, Zomato and other food delivery app delivery boys are facing challenges due to the long queues at petrol pumps.

Amid ongoing panic buying, some regular customers reported delays in food delivery compared to the usual times.

Although long queues continue at petrol pumps in Hyderabad, the situation is expected to normalize today.