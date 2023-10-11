Man arrested for pelting stones at CM Siddaramaiah’s residence

Mysuru: One person was arrested in connection with pelting stones at the residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Karnataka’s Mysuru city, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Satyamurthy from Hootagalli in Mysuru, has been sent to judicial custody.

The police slapped IPC Sections 427 (mischief), 503 (criminal intimidation) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of duty).

The incident took place on Tuesday. The accused had come on a bike with a bag full of stones. All of a sudden he started pelting stones at the residence of CM Siddaramaiah located on Paduvana Road in T.K. Layout in Mysuru.

Also Read Single window system to resolve mining lease issue in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

He was also using vulgar language while pelting stones following which the windows were damaged. When the gunmen and security tried to catch him, he managed to escape on his bike, challenging them to do whatever they wanted.

The staff had noted down the registration number of the bike and launched a hunt for him. When the accused was nabbed he had attempted to assault a police officer. The information on why the accused threw stones at the residence of CM has come out yet.

Further investigation is on.