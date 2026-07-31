Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Thursday, July 30, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Hyderabad and posting her photos on social media.

The accused, Mohammed Rehan, is a resident of Filmnagar and had allegedly sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions. According to the police, Rehan recorded some videos of the survivor and threatened her to leak the videos if she did not comply.

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Based on a complaint by the survivor, the Filmnagar police registered a case and arrested the accused. The survivor is being couselled and the investigation is underway.

When Siasat.com contacted the Film Nagar police, they refused to share details of the incident, citing its sensitivity.