Man arrested in Hyderabad for cheating shopkeepers

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the commissioner’s task force, South-East zone team, Hyderabad police and the Chilkalguda police, on Wednesday, January 8, for cheating.

The arrested has been identified as Makam Srinivas alias Vasu alias Ashok Vasu aged 53, a resident of Premavathipet, Rajendra Nagar in Hyderabad.

According to police, he is currently involved in cheating cases in Chilkalguda, Mailardevpally, Vanasthalipuram and Jeedimetla police stations and was previously involved in multiple cases at Kothur, Rajendra Nagar, Madannapet, Saroor Nagar, Jeedimetla, Mailardevpally, Asif Nagar, Falaknuma, Vanasthalipuram police stations.

According to the police, the arrested man cheated shopkeepers by first purchasing goods with cash in order to gain the shopkeeper’s trust. Subsequently, he buys large quantities of goods on credit and then switches off his phone.

The police apprehended Rs 26,500, a two-wheeler, and two mobile phones from the arrested Makam Srinivas.

Two arrested with 9 kg ganja in Bandlaguda

Two individuals were apprehended at ISL College with nine kg of contraband ganja by the commissioner’s task force, southeast zone, along with Bandlaguda police on Wednesday, 8 January.

The two accused, Chandan Majhi, 36, and Bijay Takri, 51, are natives of Odisha. The duo were looking for a way to earn easy money, following which they hatched a plan to sell ganja. Bijay Takri ended up procuring 9 kg of it for Rs 15,000 from a person in Odisha called Bholu on January 2.

Takri then came to Hyderabad on January 4 and contacted his friend Majhi who was staying in Hyderabad. They were staking out at the ISL College, Sadath Nagar Road in Bandlaguda looking for customers when police, based on a tip, apprehended them.

