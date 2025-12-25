Man attempts suicide at Makkah’s Grand Mosque; security officer injured

Makkah: A man attempted to take his own life at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, December 25, prompting an emergency response from security personnel stationed at the holy site.

In a post on X, the Saudi General Directorate of Public Security shared a video related to the incident, stating that security forces acted promptly to control the situation and ensure the safety of worshippers.

The footage shows the man attempting to jump from the upper levels of the mosque complex, as security personnel intervene. A security officer was injured while trying to prevent the fall.

The Special Security Force responsible for the security of the Grand Mosque said both the individual and the injured officer were taken to hospital for medical treatment, and that all necessary legal and administrative procedures were completed.

Makkah Region authorities confirmed that proceedings were initiated immediately after the incident. No further details were released regarding the man’s identity or condition.

The Grand Mosque remains under round-the-clock security monitoring, with specialised units trained to respond to emergencies and manage public safety at one of Islam’s holiest sites.

Similar incidents have been reported in earlier years. In 2017, security forces stopped a Saudi man who attempted to set himself on fire near the Kaaba.

In 2018, three suicide-related incidents were recorded at the site, involving individuals who jumped from elevated areas. Another incident was reported in 2024, when a man fell from the upper floors of the Grand Mosque.