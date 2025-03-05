Man attempts to open emergency door on transatlantic flight, shocking passengers

While shell shocked passengers screamed, the cabin crew immediately swung into action and attempted to restrain the passenger.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 5th March 2025 2:51 pm IST
Man attempts to open emergency door on transatlantic flight, shocking passengers
Cabin crew of Plus Ultra Flight 701 pins a passenger down after he tried to open the emergency door while the flight was over the Atlantic Ocean

Panic gripped among the passengers on a transatlantic flight when one of them tried to open the emergency door at a 35,000 ft mid-air.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

According to the Daily Mail, the incident took place on February 28 but the video has emerged on Wednesday, March 4.

The flight, Plus Ultra Flight 701, was travelling from Madrid to Caracas, the capital city of Venezuela. While the flight was over the Atlantic Ocean at 35,000 ft, a passenger suddenly jumped up off his seat and started trying to open the emergency door, startling other passengers and crew members.

MS Creative School

While shell shocked passengers screamed, the cabin crew immediately swung into action and attempted to restrain the passenger.

Also Read
Passenger on Hyderabad to Delhi flight opens emergency exit door cover; case filed

Finally, the passenger was found lying on the floor with his hands bound behind his back and was kept under close watch for the rest of the journey.

Speaking on the incident, a spokesperson from the Plus Ultra flight said, “A passenger began to feel restless, annoying the person in the next seat with shouts. The crew acted quickly, and relocated the passenger to another seat. Moments later, he suddenly went to one of the doors of the plane trying to manipulate it. Immediately, our cabin crew subdued the passenger and secured him in the back of the plane until he reached the destination.”

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Ramadan Food Donation

The airline added, “One of our cabin crew suffered a partial fracture of the fibula for which he has already been treated and which will keep him out for a few weeks.



Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 5th March 2025 2:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Videos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button