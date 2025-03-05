Man attempts to open emergency door on transatlantic flight, shocking passengers

Panic gripped among the passengers on a transatlantic flight when one of them tried to open the emergency door at a 35,000 ft mid-air.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident took place on February 28 but the video has emerged on Wednesday, March 4.

The flight, Plus Ultra Flight 701, was travelling from Madrid to Caracas, the capital city of Venezuela. While the flight was over the Atlantic Ocean at 35,000 ft, a passenger suddenly jumped up off his seat and started trying to open the emergency door, startling other passengers and crew members.

While shell shocked passengers screamed, the cabin crew immediately swung into action and attempted to restrain the passenger.

Finally, the passenger was found lying on the floor with his hands bound behind his back and was kept under close watch for the rest of the journey.

Speaking on the incident, a spokesperson from the Plus Ultra flight said, “A passenger began to feel restless, annoying the person in the next seat with shouts. The crew acted quickly, and relocated the passenger to another seat. Moments later, he suddenly went to one of the doors of the plane trying to manipulate it. Immediately, our cabin crew subdued the passenger and secured him in the back of the plane until he reached the destination.”

The airline added, “One of our cabin crew suffered a partial fracture of the fibula for which he has already been treated and which will keep him out for a few weeks.







