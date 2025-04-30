Man bludgeoned to death in Secunderabad, one held

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his brother-in-law with a bike protection rod on the terrace of a building in Secunderabad.

The accused has been identified as John Anil Lazarus.

The incident occurred on April 28 and was reported to police around 5:45 am the same day.

According to the police, the accused and the deceased often consumed alcohol together and had a history of personal disputes. On April 27, following a quarrel between the deceased and a friend at MNR Bar, Lazarus intervened but was allegedly attacked by the victim.

Later that evening, after another altercation where the victim reportedly issued death threats, Lazarus decided to kill him.

Police said the accused retrieved the iron rod from his residence and hid it on the terrace of a building near an ICICI Bank ATM, where the victim usually slept. He then called the victim to Parsigutta under the pretence of drinking together.

Also Read Man held for murder after body found in Himayatnagar lift shaft

After their friends left, the victim went to sleep on the terrace. At around 9:14 pm, Lazarus allegedly returned to the spot and fatally attacked him while he was asleep.

The accused was apprehended by Warasiguda police on April 30 at around 7:30 am. During questioning, he confessed to the crime.

A case has been registered under sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is ongoing.