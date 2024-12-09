Man crushed to death in accident in Hyderabad’s Moosapet

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th December 2024 11:33 am IST
Man crushed to death in accident in Hyderabad's Moosapet
Representational image

Hyderabad: A man was crushed to death in an accident in Hyderabad’s Moosapet early on Monday, December 9.

The accident occurred when a bus rammed into the man’s bike as he reached Moosapet. The deceased was identified as Ramesh who was travelling from Erragadda to Kukatpally. Following the collision with the bus, Ramesh lost control of the bike, and was crushed under the rare wheel of the bus.

Passersby informed the Kukatpally police regarding the accident. The police reached the spot and shifted Ramesh’s body to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for postmortem.

In a similar incident, on November 30, a couple were killed in an accident in Hyderabad’s Langar Houz after their bike was hit by a speeding car.

