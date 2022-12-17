Man dead, 12 hospitalised after fire breaks out in Mumbai building

Mumbai: A 46-year-old man died and 12 persons, including four police personnel, were hospitalised for inhaling smoke in a fire that broke out in a building adjacent to a hospital in suburban Ghatkopar on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze erupted in the electricity meter room of a hotel located on the ground floor of the six-storey ‘Vishwas’ building around 2 pm, following which 22 patients undergoing treatment in the hospital were shifted to another medical facility as a precautionary measure, they said.

The condition of one of the 12 persons is critical.

The deceased, Korshi Dedhia, was inside the hotel. He was declared dead at another hospital, the official said.

Fire Brigade personnel and police rushed to the spot and launched rescue and firefighting operations, he said.

“The persons trapped in the fire were rescued by the fire brigade personnel and rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital,” he said.

As a precautionary measure, 22 patients undergoing treatment in the adjoining hospital, were shifted to another medical facility, he said, adding that the blaze was brought under control.

A 30-year-old unidentified man is critical due to suffocation. He is undergoing treatment at the MICU ward of the hospital.

“Four police personnel who rushed to rescue the trapped persons inside the hotel were also admitted to the hospital for suffocation. Eight other persons were also being treated for suffocation they suffered due to the inhalation of smoke in the hotel,” he added.