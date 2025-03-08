Bike-borne man dies in accident in Sanathnagar

Hyderabad: A man died in an accident in Hyderabad’s Sanathnagar area on Friday, March 7, after he rammed into a metro pillar.

The incident occurred while the man was traveling at a high speed on the Erragadda road. The man suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. The Sanathnagar police suspect drunk driving to be the cause of the accident leading to his death.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Sanathnagar inspector of police, K Srinivasulu, said, “The accident occurred at 1:10 am, we suspect drunk driving led to the crash into the pillar. Three people were riding on the bike. While the driver died on the spot, two others are injured and have been shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for treatment.”

The inspector said that the three persons were natives of Assam and were employed in the industrial area in Balanagar. He added that the case will be registered following the postmortem.