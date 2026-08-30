Man dies after car runs him over, kin set accused’s house ablaze

Hyderabad: After a 43-year-old man involved in a car accident succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, August 29, his family allegedly marched over to the accused’s house and set it on fire in Bhadradri Kothagudem’s Burgamphad mandal.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Burgamphad Station House Officer M Prasad said that the accused, Ismail, was having an extra-marital affair with another married woman. When the woman’s husband found out, he called a meeting with the village elders on August 23.

The deceased, Maulana, was also present at the meeting. Ismail fought at the meeting and tried to flee in a car. Others tried to stop him, but Ismail ignored them and rammed his car into Maulana in a bid to escape.

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Ismail was arrested on August 26 and is currently in judicial custody.

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Maulana was admitted to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. His family then went to Ismail’s house and set it ablaze. Police had suspected something might go wrong and had already shifted Ismail’s family to a safer location, the officer said.

Man dies after being hit by car in Telangana, family torches accused’s house



After a 43-year-old man involved in a car accident succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, August 29, his family marched over to the accused's house and set it on fire in Bhadradri Kothagudem's… pic.twitter.com/NJSLBuBKBq — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 30, 2026

No case has been registered against Maulana’s family over the fire incident.