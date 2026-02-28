Man dies by suicide over harassment by loan agents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Ghatkesar on Friday, February 27, due to alleged harassment buy loan agents.

The deceased identified as Sai Kumar had sought a loan of Rs 1 lakh from a lender via a loan app to help his family. He had also repaid the loan in time, despite this the lender harassed Kumar, demanding additional amount.

The Ghatkesar police registered a case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and launched an investigation.

Previous incident

In a similar incident in June 2025, a 57-year-old man died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda after he was allegedly harassed by loan agents over repayment.

The deceased was identified as Raju , a native of Odisha. According to reports, the victim had been confined and pressured to sign a repayment bond by four individuals, including a friend who had lent him money.

In 2020, he had borrowed Rs 5 lakh from his friend Narasimhulu, a mason. Unable to repay the loan, Raju was allegedly taken by Narasimhulu to the house of another acquaintance, Yousuf, where two others, including Shekar and Qasim, were also present.

The four individuals reportedly confined Raju in a room and demanded that he either repay the amount or sign a bond with a strict deadline. Under pressure, Raju agreed. While the four went out to arrange the bond, he was left alone in the house during which he died by suicide.

Following a complaint from his family, a case was registered, and all four accused were taken into custody by Bandlaguda police.