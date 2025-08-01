Man dies on spot after being hit by school bus in Miyapur

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident, a man died on the spot after a speeding school bus collided with his bike in Miyapur on Friday, August 1.

The deceased has been identified as D N Raju, who worked as a lab in-charge at Calcium Hospital in ASR Raju Nagar in Nizampet.

He was hit by a Global Edge school bus within Miyapur police station limits. A video of the incident has been shared by the Telangana police on their X page.

In the video, a speeding school bus is seen ramming into the side of the motorist as he approaches an intersection. The bus conductor and another woman rush out of the bus to examine it as the bus driver then reverses the vehicle.

The body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital’s mortuary. Further investigation is underway.