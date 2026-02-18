Man duped by fake Hyderabad airport officer offering ‘cheaper’ iPhones

He introduced himself as a customs official and offered the victim two iPhones at a low price.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th February 2026 4:52 pm IST|   Updated: 18th February 2026 4:57 pm IST
Man being scammed by a fake customs officer promising to sell iPhones in Hyderabad.
A man in Hyderabad is deceived by a fake customs official offering to sell iPhones, highlighting a common scam.

Hyderabad: A man posing as a customs official of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) duped a 53-year-old man out of Rs 75,000 by promising to sell iPhones at a lower price.

The victim, Gyam Alfred, who runs a cool drink shop at Secunderabad Railway Station, was approached by an unknown person on Tuesday, February 17.

He introduced himself as a customs official at the Hyderabad Airport and offered Alfred two iPhones at a low price.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Alfred agreed to buy the iPhones for Rs 1 lakh. He met the accused at the Hyderabad Airport’s departure area and paid Rs 75,000 in cash.

After this, the accused left the place and promised to come back with the phones. When he did not return, Alfred realised he had been duped and immediately approached the police.

A cheating case has been registered at the RGIA police station, and further investigation is underway.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 18th February 2026 4:52 pm IST|   Updated: 18th February 2026 4:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button