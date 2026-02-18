Man duped by fake Hyderabad airport officer offering ‘cheaper’ iPhones

Hyderabad: A man posing as a customs official of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) duped a 53-year-old man out of Rs 75,000 by promising to sell iPhones at a lower price.

The victim, Gyam Alfred, who runs a cool drink shop at Secunderabad Railway Station, was approached by an unknown person on Tuesday, February 17.

He introduced himself as a customs official at the Hyderabad Airport and offered Alfred two iPhones at a low price.

Alfred agreed to buy the iPhones for Rs 1 lakh. He met the accused at the Hyderabad Airport’s departure area and paid Rs 75,000 in cash.

After this, the accused left the place and promised to come back with the phones. When he did not return, Alfred realised he had been duped and immediately approached the police.

A cheating case has been registered at the RGIA police station, and further investigation is underway.