Man duped of Rs 33.4L in digital arrest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 73-year-old man was duped of Rs 33.4 lakhs in a digital arrest scam in Hyderabad. The victim is a resident of Bowenpally.

According the Hyderabad cybercrime unit, the victim filed a complaint stating that the cyber fraudster posed as an inspector from the Karnataka crime branch. From July 25-August 8 the fraudster tricked the elderly victim by convincing the latter that his Aadhar card was linked to crimes involving obscene content and human trafficking. The fraudsters then sent fake legal documents and coerced the victim and his wife into silence.

Some time later, another fraudster impersonating a police officer called the victim and demanded Rs 15 lakh for fund verification, followed by repeated extortions under different pretexts. The elderly man paid Rs 33.4 lakh in various transaction during the above mentioned period.

The fraudsters also issued fake documents in the names of the Supreme Court and Income Tax Department to gain trust.

Based on the complaint, the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.