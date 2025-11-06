Man found dead in Rajendernagar gated community apartment

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a gated community in Rajendernagar, Hyderabad.

According to police, Ahmed Ali resided with his flatmates – one man and two women – in Provident Kenworth Apartments. On Monday night, he organised a party where drugs were allegedly consumed.

He died later that night due to the “excess consumption of the drug”, a police official said, citing preliminary investigation.

The body was sent for post-mortem.

Also Read Hyderabad doctor arrested in major drug bust; Rs 3 lakh of narcotics seized

Based on a complaint filed by the man’s father, a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway, police added.