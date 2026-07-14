Man found with gun during skirmish at Lulu Mall’s parking lot

Hyderabad: A minor argument between two families inside the parking lot of Lulu Mall in Kukatpally Housing Board escalated to a fight, and in the melee, a gun found inside the pocket of one of those involved in the fight.

According to KHPH Police Station Head Constable Vittal, the incident happened at the B2 parking lot of Lulu Mall between 9.30 pm and 10 pm on Sunday night, July 12.

Mohd Siddique being detained by KPHB police for carrying and threatening with a gun during a fight inside the Lulu Mall's parking lot on Sunday night, July 12. pic.twitter.com/hXcK6D6QhR — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 14, 2026

At the parking lot, some household items were put up for sale. People queued up to buy those items. There was an argument between Mohd Javed, 55, a resident of Charminar, and a family from Kerala with regard to who was first in the queue. All of a sudden Javed’s son Mohd Shoabuddin Haider, 18, assaulted one of the family members from Kerala.

Meanwhile, Javed’s nephew Mohd Siddique, 26, who was shopping on the fourth floor of the mall came to know about the incident. He came down to the parking lot. Just about then, someone who noticed that Siddique was carrying a gun inside his pocket informed the management of the mall and KPHB Police about it.

The police, who reached the spot, found that Siddique had a gun whose license was valid till 2029. Twelve rounds of bullets were also found in his possession – seven in the magazine and five in the coach. The police detained all the three and the weapon to the police station.

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According to Vittal, they were served notices for creating nuisance in public space and were let off. The Kerala family didn’t file any complaint against them. The gun was returned to them.