Man gets 1.5 yrs in prison for harassing wife over dowry in Karimnagar 

Hyderabad: A 48-year-old man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison and fined Rs 3,000 for harassing his wife over additional dowry demands in Rajanna Sircilla district of Karimnagar district on Thursday, February 27.

The accused has been identified as Vanama Yadgiri from Pulluru village in Siddipet Mandal

According to reports, the accused married Lakshmi from Mustabad in 1996, and the couple has two sons. Over the years, Yadgiri repeatedly pressured Lakshmi for extra dowry. Unable to bear the harassment, she lodged a complaint at the Mustabad police station in 2015.

Also Read Hyderabad man sentenced to 20 yrs in jail for rape of minor girl

Following the complaint, the police registered a case. During the trial, public prosecutor

After a thorough examination, the court found Yadgiri guilty, leading to his sentencing.