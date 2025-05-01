Man gets 10 yrs in jail for drunk driving death in Jagtial

A 37-year-old lorry driver has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,500 in a 2022 drunk driving case that claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Jagital.

The accused has been identified as Sheikh Ishaq of Nizamabad district

According to DC reports, the incident took place on February 1, 2022, when the victim, Sanketh, was returning to Ekalavya Nagar on his two-wheeler from the Metpally bus depot. He was fatally hit from behind by a speeding lorry. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Following a complaint from the victim’s father, police registered a case and began an investigation

During the trial, based on all evidence and testimonials, the court found the accused guilty.