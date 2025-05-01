Rowdy Sheeter, two others get RI for Rajendranagar murder

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter and his two associates were on Wednesday, April 30 sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a murder in Rajendranagar.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Ghouse Pasha, 26, aka Khooni Ghouse, Mohammed Shoeb and Mohammed Naseeruddin. They were involved in a murder of the victim identified as Sarwar Khan at Golden Heights colony in Rajendranagar in 2023.

Ghouse is a habitual offender involved in 28 criminal cases including murder, rape and property offences. Despite being in police custody, the accused, with assistance from his gang members, created and uploaded video reels on social media to glorify his criminal activities and influence public perception.

Also Read Hyderabad police inaugurates 120 CCTV cameras for enhanced security

The Rajendranagar Police, under the supervision of senior officers and with the legal assistance of the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP), promptly briefed and produced key witnesses in court. The proactive and coordinated efforts led to the successful conviction of the accused trio.