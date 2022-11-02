Man hacked to death in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: A man at Dudagonda village of Manoor Mandal was hacked to death by his rivals on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as 55-year-old, Vittal. His family was having a land dispute with another family in the village for a few years, said locals.

Vittal was attacked with an axe while he was proceeding towards his agriculture field on a moped.

The family members of the victim alleged that the family with whom they were having a dispute, killed him.

The Manor police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.