Man hacked to death in Sangareddy

Sangareddy: A man at Dudagonda village of Manoor Mandal was hacked to death by his rivals on Wednesday.
The victim was identified as 55-year-old, Vittal. His family was having a land dispute with another family in the village for a few years, said locals.
Vittal was attacked with an axe while he was proceeding towards his agriculture field on a moped.
The family members of the victim alleged that the family with whom they were having a dispute, killed him.
The Manor police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.