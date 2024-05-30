Man hacks girlfriend to death, attempts suicide in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: In a shocking incident, a man hacked his girlfriend to death with a chopping knife and attempted suicide by slitting his throat with the same knife.

The incident happened near the Sai Baba temple in Satrampadu village of Eluru mandal on Thursday morning in full public glare. While the woman died on the spot, the accused was found in critical condition. He was shifted to Eluru Government Hospital for treatment.

Eluru III Town police have filed a case and further investigations are underway.