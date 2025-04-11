Man held drug peddling at Attapur, Rs 20000 worth ganja seized

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Tuesday, April 8, for drug peddling in Attapur, Hyderabad. Ganja worth Rs 20,000 was seized from the accused.

The accused was identified as Shaik Zakeer,42, an auto driver and resident of Pahadi Shareef. According to the police, Zakeer purchased the ganja from Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh and returned to Hyderabad on April 7.

A day after returning to the city, the accused stocked ganja in 100 packets and reached Hassannagar to sell the same to consumers.

Zakeer was arrested by the Attapur police while waiting for the consumers.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Attapur police inspector K Nageshwar Rao said, “The accused was arrested under section 20 of the NDPS and has been lodged in police custody.”