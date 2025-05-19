Man held for attempted assault on woman in Warangal

Hyderabad: A man has been arrested by the Mills Colony police on Sunday, May 18, for allegedly attempting to assault a woman in Kashibugga, Warangal, after luring her with a promise of a political opportunity.
The accused has been identified as Gundati Narendar Kumar.
According to reports, the woman visited Narendar’s residence for a meeting, where he allegedly attempted to assault her. During her attempt to escape, her blouse was reportedly torn. She immediately alerted police through the Dial 100 emergency service.
Following her complaint, police took Narendar into custody, registered a case, and launched an investigation.