Man held for attempting to kill wife for talking to another man

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing his estranged wife at her sister’s residence, Alwal.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Imran.

According to reports, the accused was addicted to alcohol and involved in an extramarital affair, often fought with his wife, Deepika. She had been staying with her sister for three months due to his physical and mental abuse.

On Monday, March 10, he accused her of speaking to another man, confronted her at her sister’s residence, and later returned with a knife, stabbing her multiple times before fleeing.

Deepika’s children heard her screams and alerted their aunt, who rushed to help.

She was shifted to Gandhi Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

A case has been booked for attempted murder and further investigation is ongoing.