Man held for disguising as woman, robbing friend’s house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Saturday, September 20 for disguising as woman and robbing his friend’s house in Hyderabad.

The accused, identified as Harshit, executed the theft to clear a debt accumulated through loan apps. The incident occurred on September 16 at Banjara Hills. The incident happened when the house owner Shivraj, a resident of Udaynagar, in Banjara Hills, travelled to Nizamabad with his family.

Upon returning from Nizambad, the family discovered that the lock on their house had been broken. They found that 6.75 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 1.10 lakh in cash had been stolen from a cupboard. A complaint was immediately lodged with the Banjara Hills police station.

However, a breakthrough came when a local resident informed police that a man had visited the premises the previous day to inspect the CCTV cameras. Upon reviewing the footage, Shivraj’s son identified the man as his friend Harshit.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Banjara Hills police circle inspector said, “Harshit confessed to the theft to clear the debt. He was arrested for burglary and theft under sections 331 and 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

The inspector said that the accused has been sent to judicial custody.

The police raided Harshit’s residence in Lingampally and recovered 6.75 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 85,000 in cash.

Also Read Hyderabad man lands in jail for assaulting mother

Upon interrogation, Harshit confessed to committing the burglary while disguised as a woman to avoid detection. He admitted that he had stolen the valuables to repay debts accumulated through various loan apps. He further confessed that he already used Rs 25,000 of the stolen money for repayments.

Harshit was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Police continue to investigate the extent of his financial liabilities and any possible involvement in other crimes.