Man held for drug peddling in Hyderabad; ganja worth Rs 5L seized

In a similar case, an interstate drug peddler was arrested in Hyderabad on January 18.

Man held for drug peddling in Hyderabad; ganja worth Rs 5 L seized
Hyderabad: A man was arrested for drug peddling in Hyderabad’s Rampally area under Keesara police limits on Saturday, February 1.

The accused was identified as 25-year-old K Srikanth, a resident of Rampally. he was previously arrested in similar cases and was jailed. During his stay in the prison, Srikanth became friends with one Shiva, also a drug peddler.

After being released from jail, the duo continued to do drug peddling. While Srikanth was caught, efforts are on to nab Shiva. The police seized ganja worth Rs 5 lakh from the accused.

When Siasat.com tried to contact the police regarding the details of the case, there was no response.

In a similar case, an interstate drug peddler was arrested in Hyderabad on January 18. The police seized 62 kg ganja worth Rs 15.5 lakh and a mobile phone from the accused.

The accused was identified as Raju Jat Raju, 35, an ice cream vendor and drug peddler from Maharashtra and a native of Madhya Pradesh. Raju was arrested from Nalgonda X road along with dry ganja by the commissioner’s task force south east zone in coordination with the Chaderghat police.

