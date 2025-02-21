Man held for rental car scam in Hyderabad, vehicles worth Rs 2.5 cr seized

Investigations revealed that the accused and his associates leased multiple vehicles from owners who made initial payments.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st February 2025 3:12 pm IST
Man held for rental car scam in Hyderabad vehicles worth Rs 2.5 cr seized
Representational image

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Friday, February 21 over a rental car scam in Telangana. Out of the 32 cars rented to the accused, 26 cars worth Rs 2.5 crore were recovered by the Jagadgirigutta police.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The accused has been identified as Vishwa Phanindra, owner of VVV Car Tours and Travels. Before starting his own business, Phanindra worked as a driver in Qatar.

Phanindra was arrested based on a complaint by Shashidhar who had rented his car in November he had at Rs 23,000 per month.

MS Creative School

Initially, the accused made the payments for two months. But then the payments stopped in January.

Also Read
Interstate drug racket busted in Hyderabad, ganja worth Rs 1 cr seized

After receiving no response, Shashidhar visited Phanindra’s office which was closed. He later learnt that several others like him were duped by the accused.

Investigations revealed that Phanindra and his associates leased multiple vehicles from owners who made initial payments. Eventually, the cars were either sold or mortgaged in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital

Phanindra has been booked under sections 316 (2) and 418 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st February 2025 3:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button