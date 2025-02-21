Man held for rental car scam in Hyderabad, vehicles worth Rs 2.5 cr seized

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Friday, February 21 over a rental car scam in Telangana. Out of the 32 cars rented to the accused, 26 cars worth Rs 2.5 crore were recovered by the Jagadgirigutta police.

The accused has been identified as Vishwa Phanindra, owner of VVV Car Tours and Travels. Before starting his own business, Phanindra worked as a driver in Qatar.

Phanindra was arrested based on a complaint by Shashidhar who had rented his car in November he had at Rs 23,000 per month.

Initially, the accused made the payments for two months. But then the payments stopped in January.

After receiving no response, Shashidhar visited Phanindra’s office which was closed. He later learnt that several others like him were duped by the accused.

Investigations revealed that Phanindra and his associates leased multiple vehicles from owners who made initial payments. Eventually, the cars were either sold or mortgaged in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Phanindra has been booked under sections 316 (2) and 418 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).