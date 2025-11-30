Man held for sexually harassing flight attendant on Dubai-Hyderabad flight

The staff also found a note containing "obscene and abusive" remarks targeting the crew members from the man's seat.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th November 2025 3:57 pm IST
hyderabad airport
Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A software employee was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with an air hostess on board a flight from Dubai to Hyderabad, police said here on Sunday.

According to a complaint lodged by the cabin crew, the passenger, a native of Kerala, while travelling on Friday, touched the woman while she was providing services, RGI Airport police station Inspector Kankaiah Samapathi said. Among others, he was booked for sexual harassment.

The cabin crew further noticed that the passenger, in his 30s, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol/intoxicated. The matter was informed to the captain and ground staff after the flight landed, police said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

After landing, the passenger claimed to have misplaced his passport in his seat. When the staff went to search for it, they found a note containing “obscene and abusive” remarks targeting the crew members.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), Section 75 (sexual harassment) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused and he was arrested, the Inspector said.

He was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial remand, police added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th November 2025 3:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button