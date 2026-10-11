Man held for stealing bike in Mailardevpally

The accused was identified as Syed Zaheer, a resident of Kishanbagh.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Mailardevpally police with the arrested accused
Mailardevpally police with the arrested accused

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Friday, October 9, for stealing a bike in the Malardevpally Police limits in September.

The accused was identified as Syed Zaheer, a resident of Kishanbagh. According to the Malardevpally police, the theft took place on September 19, when the complainant, Shaik Ayan, and his friend Umeir visited Aramghar.

They parked the motorcycle near MS College and went to answer nature’s call. While they were there, an unidentified person aged about 20–25 years approached them and threatened them by showing a knife. The offender demanded their mobile phones.

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When Ayan refused to hand over his mobile phone, Zaheer attacked him with the knife, causing bleeding injuries to his left shoulder and abdomen, forcibly took away his mobile phone, and fled from the spot towards Budwel Railway Station.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of voluntarily causing hurt while committing or attempting to commit robbery under Section 309 (6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following an investigation, Zaheer was arrested on October 9. The police recovered the stolen two-wheeler, a mobile phone, and a knife from the accused.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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