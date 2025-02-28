Man held for stealing doctor’s shoes from hospital in Somajiguda

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for stealing the shoes of a doctor from Yashoda hospital in Hyderabad’s Somajiguda on Thursday, February 27.

The accused was identified as 35-year-old Mahesh Kumar, a native of Suryapet. He had been involved in several petty thefts in Hyderabad. According to reports, the family members of the accused asked him to mend his way. However, Mahesh did not pay heed and was ousted from the house.

Eventually, he moved to the city and stayed at pavements, bus stops and hospital premises and committed offences. For the past some days, he has been staying put at a private hospital in Somajiguda. Recently, he stole the shoes of a doctor working in the hospital.

Also Read CCTV captures man stealing doctor’s shoes at Yashoda Hospital

Based on the complaint from the Security Officer of the hospital the Punjagutta police booked a case under sections 331(3) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and took up investigation. On examining the CCTV footage from the crime spot and hospital surroundings, the police found Mahesh fleeing with the footwear.

Mahesh was identified, traced and arrested. The shoes were recovered and he was remanded to judicial custody.