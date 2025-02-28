Man held for stealing doctor’s shoes from hospital in Somajiguda

Mahesh was identified, traced and arrested. The shoes were recovered and he was remanded in judicial custody.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th February 2025 2:07 pm IST
Man held for stealing doctor's shoes from hospital in Hyderabad
Representational image

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for stealing the shoes of a doctor from Yashoda hospital in Hyderabad’s Somajiguda on Thursday, February 27.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The accused was identified as 35-year-old Mahesh Kumar, a native of Suryapet. He had been involved in several petty thefts in Hyderabad. According to reports, the family members of the accused asked him to mend his way. However, Mahesh did not pay heed and was ousted from the house.

Eventually, he moved to the city and stayed at pavements, bus stops and hospital premises and committed offences. For the past some days, he has been staying put at a private hospital in Somajiguda. Recently, he stole the shoes of a doctor working in the hospital.

MS Creative School
Also Read
CCTV captures man stealing doctor’s shoes at Yashoda Hospital

Based on the complaint from the Security Officer of the hospital the Punjagutta police booked a case under sections 331(3) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and took up investigation. On examining the CCTV footage from the crime spot and hospital surroundings, the police found Mahesh fleeing with the footwear.

Mahesh was identified, traced and arrested. The shoes were recovered and he was remanded to judicial custody.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 28th February 2025 2:07 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button